Left Menu

36 children of two orphanages in Tripura test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-six girls, aged between 5 and 16 years, in two orphanages in the Tripura state capital have tested positive for COVID-19, a minister said on Monday.All of them are in a stable condition and are in isolation within the orphanages, a senior official said.Thirty-two children at the Jawaharlal Nehru Girls Home at Narsingarh tested positive for coronavirus while four cases were detected at Ujan Abhoynagar Childrens Home, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.A girl who fell ill at the Jawaharlal Nehru Girls Home tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:39 IST
36 children of two orphanages in Tripura test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-six girls, aged between 5 and 16 years, in two orphanages in the Tripura state capital have tested positive for COVID-19, a minister said on Monday.

All of them are in a stable condition and are in isolation within the orphanages, a senior official said.

Thirty-two children at the Jawaharlal Nehru Girls Home at Narsingarh tested positive for coronavirus while four cases were detected at Ujan Abhoynagar Childrens Home, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

''A girl who fell ill at the Jawaharlal Nehru Girls Home tested positive for COVID-19. After conducting tests, 31 more children were found to be coronavirus positive,''Nath, who is also the Cabinet spokesperson, said.

Later, COVID-19 tests were conducted on girls at the Ujan Abhoynagar Children's Home, where four samples tested positive for the infection, the minister said.

''The children are under proper treatment'', Nath said.

The Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicines, Dr. Radha Debbarma said, after girls of the two orphanages got infected, the government, as a precautionary measure, has taken the initiative to conduct COVID-19 tests on children living in other orphanages.

''In the second wave, children are also testing positive for the virus. We are monitoring the situation, and all the homes have been asked to take measures to prevent infections,'' State COVID-19 Surveillance Officer Dr. Deep Debbarma said.

Meanwhile, at least 335 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Monday, pushing the tally to 40,816, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 438 after 10 more patients succumbed to the infection.

Tripura currently has 4,561 active coronavirus cases, while 35,756 people have recovered from the disease.

So far, 58 patients have migrated to other states, while three COVID-19 infected people died by suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa sees 1,562 COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths, 4,008 recoveries

Goas COVID-19 tally increased by 1,562 on Monday to reach 1,37,418, while the toll rose to 2,152 after 53 people succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.The number of people discharged stands at 1,09,513, including 4,008...

EU not fulfilling Brexit obligations on N.Ireland trade, says UK minister

The European Union does not seem to be fulfilling its obligation under the Brexit deal to minimise barriers in trade between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland, Britains minister for ties with the EU said on Monday.David Frost, th...

Cyclone Tauktae: 12 flood rescue teams earmarked for immediate response

As many as 11 Indian Navy Diving Teams have been kept on standby and 12 flood rescue teams and medical teams have been earmarked for immediate response and deployment keeping in view of the cyclonic storm Tauktae. Union Defence Minister Raj...

WEF cancels 2021 annual meeting, says next summit in 1st half of 2022

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unravel in various parts of the country, the World Economic Forum on Monday announced the cancellation of its high-profile annual meeting for 2021 after postponing it at least twice along with two chang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021