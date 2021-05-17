Left Menu

Rates fixed for HRCT scan by private imaging centres in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:59 IST
Authorities in Jammu on Monday fixed the rates for High-Resolution Computed Tomography scan amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.

The rates were fixed on the recommendation of a three-member committee which was constituted last week following complaints of exorbitant rates being charged from patients undergoing radiological imaging for detection of the novel coronavirus infection, officials said.

In an order with regard to the fixation of ceiling for High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) scan of chest by private establishments, Anshul Garg, chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Jammu set Rs 1,500 for CT scan (plain), Rs 2,500 for HRCT scan (less than 16 slices) and Rs 3,000 for HRCT scan (for more than 16 slices).

“The rates shall come into force with immediate effect and shall be applicable for all COVID-19 patients/suspected cases during the time of the pandemic,” Garg, who is also the district magistrate, said in the order.

On May 15, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer had constituted the three-member committee to regulate HRCT scan rates being charged by private imaging centres.

“…the committee after an analysis of the private market rates across various states has recommended an upper ceiling of Rs 3,000 for HRCT scan of the chest,” Garg said and directed all sub divisional magistrates and tehsildars to ensure the implementation of the rates in all private institutions and diagnostic laboratories within their jurisdiction.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Law and Order, Jammu was appointed as the nodal officer for compliance of the order.

