Left Menu

Govt should move quickly to ramp up COVID vaccine availability: Sangita Reddy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:00 IST
Govt should move quickly to ramp up COVID vaccine availability: Sangita Reddy

The government should move quickly to ramp up the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country by enhancing domestic production as well as increasing procurement from abroad, Apollo Hospitals Joint MD Sangita Reddy said on Monday.

Reddy also urged the government to utilise all public and private hospitals at the district level for vaccination purposes.

''The challenge of India#vaccinationstrategy is not admin as much as supply. I urge R #govt to move quickly on ramping up domestic prod, enhance intl procure, seek Intl aid in the form of vaccine & establish a dist network of all Pub & Pvt hospitals 2 accelerate the pace of inoculation,'' Reddy said in a post on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Last week, Reddy had suggested the government to take decisive actions to ramp up the production of COVID vaccines and streamline the inoculation processes to include citizens who do not have access to the internet.

''I urge @PMOIndia 2 take Bold & decisive actions to ramp up #COVID #vaccines & streamline inoculation processes to include citizens who do not have access 2 #internet/ #cowin app Allowing #walkin regis at #vaccination centres will help #VaccinationDrive, '' she had tweeted.

Reddy was reacting to a report that India's technocratic approach to vaccination is excluding the digitally-deprived.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said more than two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union territories, while nearly three lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days.

The Centre has so far provided over 20 crore (20,76,10,230) vaccine doses to the states and Union territories for free. Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average figures, up to May 16, including wastage, is 18,71,13,705 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Monday).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa sees 1,562 COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths, 4,008 recoveries

Goas COVID-19 tally increased by 1,562 on Monday to reach 1,37,418, while the toll rose to 2,152 after 53 people succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.The number of people discharged stands at 1,09,513, including 4,008...

EU not fulfilling Brexit obligations on N.Ireland trade, says UK minister

The European Union does not seem to be fulfilling its obligation under the Brexit deal to minimise barriers in trade between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland, Britains minister for ties with the EU said on Monday.David Frost, th...

Cyclone Tauktae: 12 flood rescue teams earmarked for immediate response

As many as 11 Indian Navy Diving Teams have been kept on standby and 12 flood rescue teams and medical teams have been earmarked for immediate response and deployment keeping in view of the cyclonic storm Tauktae. Union Defence Minister Raj...

WEF cancels 2021 annual meeting, says next summit in 1st half of 2022

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unravel in various parts of the country, the World Economic Forum on Monday announced the cancellation of its high-profile annual meeting for 2021 after postponing it at least twice along with two chang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021