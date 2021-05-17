Left Menu

Over 11,000 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders received from global community dispatched to states/UTs: Govt

Over the last three weeks, the Central government has dispatched as many as 11,321 oxygen concentrators and 15,801 oxygen cylinders received from across the world to states and union territories (UTs) in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:02 IST
An AI 1313 from Incheon, South Korea arrives with oxygen concentrators and ventilator.. Image Credit: ANI

Over the last three weeks, the Central government has dispatched as many as 11,321 oxygen concentrators and 15,801 oxygen cylinders received from across the world to states and union territories (UTs) in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a statement issued on Monday, 7,470 ventilators/Bi PAPs, 5.5 lakh vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and 19 oxygen generation plants have also been dispatched through road and air from April 27 to May 16.

It also informed that major consignments received on May 15-16 from the global community as COVID-19 aid include 263 oxygen concentrators, 105 ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP, 2,332 oxygen cylinders, 30,753 Remdesivir vials, and 20,000 Casirivimab/Imdevimab. Moreover, a dedicated coordination cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material. This Cell started functioning from April 26. "A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2, 2021." (ANI)

