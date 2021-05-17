Left Menu

Arunachal logs 180 new COVID cases, 3 more fatalities

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:17 IST
Arunachal logs 180 new COVID cases, 3 more fatalities

The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 21,802, as 180 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said on Monday.

The death toll increased to 81 as three more patients succumbed to the disease, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

''Three women - two from Tawang district and one from Namsai - had tested positive for the disease and later died,'' he said.

The capital complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 51, followed by Lohit (21), Changlang (20), Tawang (19) and Lower Subansiri (15). The remaining infections were recorded in several other districts.

Of the fresh cases, 157 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 13 through RT-PCR and 10 through TrueNat method, Jampa said adding, 69 new patients have developed symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

At least 168 more people cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 19,461.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 89.26 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,260 active cases.

The capital complex region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 562, followed by Changlang (190), Lower Dibang Valley (181), Lohit (171), Lower Subansiri (165), Tawang (134), Namsai (128) and West Kameng (112).

Altogether, 5,02,767 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 2,059 on Sunday, the SSO said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 3,05,149 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.

The inoculation drive for people in the age group of 18-44 years began on Monday, he said.

The government had on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state capital for another two weeks till May 31, and enforced strict restrictions, including imposition of curfew throughout the state from 3 pm to 5 am, to contain the spread of the virus.

As many as 7,173 cases of COVID protocol violations have been registered in the state and the government has collected over Rs 10.86 lakh as a fine so far, police said.

PTI UPL SBN BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks states to curb hoarding of pulses; collect stock details from traders, importers, millers

In a bid to contain rising prices of pulses, the Centre on Monday asked state governments to take action against hoarding by directing all importers, traders, millers and stockholders to disclose the quantum of stock they hold. The Centre a...

WHO head describes Tigray situation as 'horrific'

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation in Tigray, Ethiopia as horrific, very horrific in rare public remarks on Monday by the Ethiopian on the conflict there.The WHO director-general has been accus...

Maharashtra CM assesses damage caused by cyclone Tauktae

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday assessed the damage caused by cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai and other districts in Konkan and asked officials to remain alert in view of the rainfall and gusty winds in the coastal re...

EU, US agree to temporarily suspend tariffs in steel dispute

The European Union and the United States have decided to temporarily suspend measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute that is seen as one of the major trade issues dividing the two sides. With the decision, we are walking the talk in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021