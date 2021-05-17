150 new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 8,829

At least 150 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 8,829, an official said on Monday.

The death toll rose to 25 as one more patient succumbed to the disease, he said.

Aizawl recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 110, followed by Kolasib at 13 and Saitual at 8. The remaining infections were registered in Lunglei, Serchhip and Siaha districts.

Thirty-four children and a 97-year-old man are among new patients, the official said.

Nine fresh patients have travel history, while others were detected during contact tracing, he said, adding 113 newly-infected people have developed symptoms of coronavirus infection.

Mizoram now has 2,117 active cases, while 6,687 people have recovered from the disease.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 3,46,641 sample tests for COVID-19, including 599 on Sunday.

