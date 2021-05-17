Left Menu

Chandigarh extends COVID-19 curfew restrictions by one week

Later, weekend curfewlockdown was also imposed, which was then extended by a week-long curfew that has now again been extended.During the meeting, Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh to meet the representatives of various traders, market and industry associations to solicit their views and suggestions regarding relief that could be provided to them due to the loss suffered due to the shutdown.Since there were complaints against private hospitals over-charging COVID patients, the administrator directed the Health Department should again notify the approved rates for COVID treatment.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:42 IST
Chandigarh extends COVID-19 curfew restrictions by one week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend weekend curfew restrictions by one more week till May 25.

The Union Territory administration said it was extending the weekend curfew so that gains made by the plateauing number of cases due to the lockdown is not lost.

"Following extensive discussions in various forums and with medical experts, it was decided that the restrictions already imposed under corona curfew should remain in force for another week, that is up to 5 am on May 25, so that gains of plateauing of caseload due to lockdown is not lost," an official said according to the decision taken in a COVID-19 review meeting here.

Earlier on Monday last week, the Chandigarh administration had decided to extend night and weekend curfew restrictions by one more week beginning May 11 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

However, the cases have been coming down in the city during the past few days.

The night curfew in the city is in place from 6 pm till 5 am on weekdays. The weekend curfew starts at 5 am on Saturday and continues till 5 am on Monday.

To check the spread of COVID-19 infection, the UT administration here had first imposed a night curfew. Later, weekend curfew/lockdown was also imposed, which was then extended by a week-long curfew that has now again been extended.

During the meeting, Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh to meet the representatives of various traders, market and industry associations to solicit their views and suggestions regarding relief that could be provided to them due to the loss suffered due to the shutdown.

"Since there were complaints against private hospitals over-charging COVID patients, the administrator directed the Health Department should again notify the approved rates for COVID treatment. It will be given in the media and also published prominently on the notice boards of the concerned hospital," the statement said.

Badnore expressed his happiness about oxygen audit conducted in all medical institutions.

He also directed that oxygen plants functioning at GMCH hospital in Sector 32 and GMSH, Sector 16, both government facilities, should be specially checked to ensure there is no over-use, nor any mishap of any kind.

The UT administrator thanked the Army authorities, NGOs and various charitable Institutions, who have come forward to set up mini Covid care centres.

He also appealed to other organisations to come forward to set up such facilities/provisions for oxygen. This will reduce the pressure on government hospitals.

Such public-private partnerships will go a long way in winning the battle against the pandemic, Badnore said in the meeting.

Chandigarh had on Sunday registered 664 fresh cases, taking the total count to 55,367, while 10 more people succumbed to the virus raising the toll in the UT to 635.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks states to curb hoarding of pulses; collect stock details from traders, importers, millers

In a bid to contain rising prices of pulses, the Centre on Monday asked state governments to take action against hoarding by directing all importers, traders, millers and stockholders to disclose the quantum of stock they hold. The Centre a...

WHO head describes Tigray situation as 'horrific'

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation in Tigray, Ethiopia as horrific, very horrific in rare public remarks on Monday by the Ethiopian on the conflict there.The WHO director-general has been accus...

Maharashtra CM assesses damage caused by cyclone Tauktae

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday assessed the damage caused by cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai and other districts in Konkan and asked officials to remain alert in view of the rainfall and gusty winds in the coastal re...

EU, US agree to temporarily suspend tariffs in steel dispute

The European Union and the United States have decided to temporarily suspend measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute that is seen as one of the major trade issues dividing the two sides. With the decision, we are walking the talk in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021