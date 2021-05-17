Left Menu

MP: Black fungus injection hard to come by for Indore patients

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:57 IST
MP: Black fungus injection hard to come by for Indore patients

Over 120 people in Indore in Madhya Pradesh suffering from Mucormycosis, a rare and dangerous fungal infection being seen in some COVID-19 patients and those who had recovered from it, are finding it tough to get Amphotericin-B injections for its treatment.

State water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat said he had spoken to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the spread of black fungus infection in Indore district, adding that 122 patients were admitted in hospitals here with the ailment.

Efforts were on to get Amphotericin-B injections in adequate numbers, the minister added.

Incidentally, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had, on Sunday, written to the CM claiming these injections were not available in the market and it was causing great distress to patients and their kin.

''My uncle needs the injection but I have not been able to purchase it in Dawa Bazaar for the past two days. He has already lost one eye and we need Amphotericin-B injections to save him,'' resident Tousif Sheikh told PTI.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College said 500 Amphotericin-B injections had been requisitioned from Bhopal and the process to administer them to 59 patients here had begun.

Indore has a COVID-19 caseload of 1,39,185, including 1,2689 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks states to curb hoarding of pulses; collect stock details from traders, importers, millers

In a bid to contain rising prices of pulses, the Centre on Monday asked state governments to take action against hoarding by directing all importers, traders, millers and stockholders to disclose the quantum of stock they hold. The Centre a...

WHO head describes Tigray situation as 'horrific'

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation in Tigray, Ethiopia as horrific, very horrific in rare public remarks on Monday by the Ethiopian on the conflict there.The WHO director-general has been accus...

Maharashtra CM assesses damage caused by cyclone Tauktae

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday assessed the damage caused by cyclonic storm Tauktae in Mumbai and other districts in Konkan and asked officials to remain alert in view of the rainfall and gusty winds in the coastal re...

EU, US agree to temporarily suspend tariffs in steel dispute

The European Union and the United States have decided to temporarily suspend measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute that is seen as one of the major trade issues dividing the two sides. With the decision, we are walking the talk in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021