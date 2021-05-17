Left Menu

Goa sees 1,562 COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths, 4,008 recoveries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Goa's COVID-19 tally increased by 1,562 on Monday to reach 1,37,418, while the toll rose to 2,152 after 53 people succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The number of people discharged stands at 1,09,513, including 4,008 on Monday, leaving the state with 25,753 active cases, he said.

With 4,265 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 7,61,413, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,37,418, new cases 1562, death toll 2152, discharged 109513, active cases 25753, samples tested till date 7,61,413.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

