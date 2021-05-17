157 COVID deaths, 11,597 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 157 coronavirus deaths and 11,597 cases on Monday, taking the toll to 6,394 and tally to 8.71 lakh, a health bulletin said.

Jaipur reported the highest number of 39 deaths, followed by Jodhpur and Bikaner where as many as 12 patients died each, according to the bulletin.

Udaipur reported 11 deaths, followed by 10 each in Alwar and Jhalawar, among others.

Out of the new cases, 2,023 were reported from Jaipur, while 1,104 and 954 people tested positive in Alwar and Jodhpur respectively.

A total of 6.88 lakh people have recovered from infection and the number of active cases is 1.76 lakh. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)