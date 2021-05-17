Left Menu

Maha: Kin flee with COVID-19 victim's body in Beed, booked

PTI | Beed | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:28 IST
Four people were booked for allegedly taking away the body of a COVID-19 victim from a hospital in Beed in Maharashtra on Monday morning without completing formalities or observing protocol laid down by the administration in view of the outbreak, police said.

A 32-year-old woman from Kumbharwadi village in Georai tehsil here died of the infection at Beed district civil hospital and her husband and three others took away the body for final rites without the knowledge of the facility's management, an official said.

''On the complaint of a nurse from the hospital, we have booked the four under IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act,'' the Beed City police official said.

