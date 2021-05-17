UK reports 1,979 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

UK reports 1,979 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deathsReuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:35 IST
Britain reported 1,979 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and five deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.
The data showed 36.7 million people had been given their first vaccine dose.
