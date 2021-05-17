Left Menu

COVID: 11 more deaths in Ghaziabad, 7 in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:54 IST
Ghaziabad recorded 11 more COVID-19 deaths that pushed its toll to 386 while seven more people succumbed in Gautam Buddh Nagar where the number of such fatalities reached 392 on Monday, official data showed.

The two neighbouring districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have a cumulative death toll of 778, according to data released by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 457 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 59,944. Its active cases reached 6,008, the data showed.

Ghaziabad logged 243 new cases that pushed its case tally to 51,759 and active cases to 3,616, it showed.

The data stated that 856 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 407 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 53,544 and 47,757, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.65 per cent and recovery rate at 89.32 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.74 per cent and 92.26 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 1,49,032 while the overall recoveries climbed to 14,62,141 and the death toll surged to 17,817 on Monday, the data showed.

