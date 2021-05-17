Left Menu

World has entered stage of "vaccine apartheid" - WHO head

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:58 IST
The world has reached a situation of "vaccine apartheid", World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, and was no longer just at risk of that status.

"The big problem is a lack of sharing. So the solution is more sharing," he told a virtual Paris Peace Forum event.

Earlier, he called on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to make shots available to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility sooner than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions.

