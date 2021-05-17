Yediyurappa asks COVID patients to make use of triage centres

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday asked the COVID patients to make use of the triaging centres in the city to avail medical treatment before going to the hospital.

''We are increasing the number of triage centres in the city. There will be doctors available round-the-clock at these centres, who will work in three shifts.'' ''Looking at the conditions of the patients, the doctors will recommend sending them to the hospitals and will decide when to give treatment at the ICU,'' the Chief Minister said at the launch of a triage centre of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike at Kengeri in the city.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated a COVID care centre at the BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital.

The Karnataka government has decided to set up many triage centres in the city, which will not only provide quality treatment to the COVID patients but also reduce the burden on the stressed out medical team in hospitals due to rising infections.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

