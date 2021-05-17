Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:11 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called on manufacturers to make COVID-19 vaccine doses available to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility earlier than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions. The world has reached a situation of "vaccine apartheid", WHO Director-General said, and was no longer just at risk of that status.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Germany's health minister has proposed to colleagues that the country should stop restricting vaccines to more vulnerable groups from June 7, sources involved in the discussions said.

* Britain's government cannot yet make a judgment on whether to go ahead with a further easing of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 and wants to see as much data as possible before deciding, Prime Minister's spokesman said. * Sun-hungry Britons landing in Portugal after a four-month coronavirus travel ban between the two countries was lifted at midnight were elated to be back on holiday.

* Sex workers will go back to work in the Netherlands this week, health minister said, while authorities will let parks, zoos, gyms and outdoor swimming pools reopen on Wednesday. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.85 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the pandemic slashed travel demand. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reported a further decline in new cases but daily deaths remained above 4,000 and experts said the data was unreliable due to a lack of testing in rural areas where the virus is spreading fast. * Some 90,000 Indian doctors armed with medical degrees from Russia, China and Ukraine are urging the government to put them to work in the battle against COVID-19 instead of standing idly by, waiting for local licences.

* Malaysia reported 45 new COVID-19 deaths, its highest daily fatality number so far. * Indonesia set up roadblocks to screen for COVID-19 among travellers returning from Muslim holidays, as fears rose that mass gatherings and virus variants could trigger a surge of new cases.

* Much needed vaccines should be coming to Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said, as the chip-producing island's limited supplies run short during a spike in cases that has left the government scrambling for supplies. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Hope and excitement gripped the Munsieville care home in the South African mining city of Krugersdorp, when people over the age of 60 were called to receive the vaccine for the first time. * Saudi Arabia plans to soon reopen to foreign tourists, a senior tourism official said.

* Dubai eased restrictions, allowing hotels in the regional tourism hub to operate at full capacity and permitting concerts and sports events where all attendees and participants have been vaccinated. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Europe's drug regulator recommended extending the storage time for the Pfizer-BioNTech, vaccine at normal fridge temperatures to 31 days from five days. * An experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline showed a robust immune response in early-stage clinical trial results, enabling them to move to a late-stage study, the French drugmaker said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares hit the pause button and gold briefly reached a three-month high as surging cases in Asian countries and inflation pressures tempered demand for riskier assets.

* India's central bank said the second wave of the pandemic in the country has had a bigger impact on aggregate demand than on aggregate supply, and it believes the economic slowdown was not as severe as a year ago. * Hungary's central bank flagged a possible hike in its base interest rate in June to tame inflation as the economy recovers from the pandemic, which would make it the first European Union country to begin a tightening cycle.

(Compiled by Juliette Portala and Federico Maccioni Editing by Barbara Lewis and Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

