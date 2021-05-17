Nagaland gets first PSA oxygen generation plant

Nagaland on Monday got its first pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plant as state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom inaugurated a facility with 300-litre per minute capacity at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK).

A PSA plant separates oxygen from normal compressed air and can ensure round-the-clock supply of life-saving gas.

This is a significant day for the people of the state.

This plant will help deal with the oxygen demand of the hospital, the minister said.

He said the northeastern state has been allocated three PSA plants from the PM-CARES fund through the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

After the completion of installation and commissioning work, a gas sample was sent to FARE Labs, Gurgaon for testing and it was found that purity of oxygen was 95.37 per cent which conforms to the standard, he said, adding that the sample was declared fit to use for medical purposes.

The minister also said installation and commissioning work has been completed for another such unit with a capacity of 200-LPM at District Hospital Dimapur and the test result of the gas sample is awaited.

Similarly, works are underway to install a 200-LPM pressure swing adsorption unit at IMDH, Mokokchung, he said.

PSA oxygen generation plants for the district hospitals at Tuensang and Phek are supported by UNDP.

Such projects at district hospitals of Mon, Zunheboto, Wokha, Peren, Kiphire and Longleng are also supported by UNICEF, he said.

Installation for a PSA plant at Noklak has also been proposed, he said.

The minister stated that additional two PSA plants of 1,000-LPM for NHAK and CIHSR Dimapur have been proposed to the Centre to strengthen the infrastructure, amid the surge in COVID cases in the state.

Nagaland on Monday reported 273 fresh infections which pushed the COVID-19 tally in the state to 18,349, and seven more fatalities took the toll to 216.

