Left Menu

Indian variant not affecting vaccinated older people - UK health minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:20 IST
Indian variant not affecting vaccinated older people - UK health minister

Early indications are that vaccines are protecting the elderly against the variant of concern first found in India and most of the people hospitalised with COVID-19 after contracting it have not been vaccinated, Britain's health minister said on Monday.

Matt Hancock said there were 2,323 confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, and in the north-west town of Bolton, the majority of the 19 who had been hospitalised had not been vaccinated even though they were eligible.

"This shows the new variant is not tending to penetrate into older vaccinated, groups, and it underlines again the importance of getting the jab," Hancock told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-'Race of the Century' jockey Mercer dies at 86

Joe Mercer, the jockey who finished runner-up at the 1975 King George VI Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, often referred to as the Race of the Century, has died aged 86, British media reported on Monday. Riding Bustino, Mercer finished sec...

Senior faculty to make frequent rounds of COVID wards amid spike in deaths in Jammu

Amid concern over the spike in mortality among the coronavirus-infected patients in Jammu region, authorities on Monday directed the Government Medical College to ensure supervision of patients by senior faculty members for their better tre...

Guj Narmada Valley Fert Q4 PAT up 29.37 pc at Rs 308.03 cr

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals on Monday reported a 29.37 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 308.03 crore for the quarter ending March 31 compared to the same period of the previous financial year.The companys PAT stood a...

Tribal Affairs and Microsoft sign MoU to support digital transformation of schools

With a vision to build an inclusive, skills-based economy, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs MTA today inked a Memorandum of Understanding MOU with Microsoft to support the digital transformation of schools such as Eklavya Model Residential Sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021