Two COVID-19 patient ferried by helicopter from Lakshadweep to Naval medical facility at Kochi

Two COVID-19 patients from Lakshadweep requiring emergency treatment were ferried by a helicopter to a Naval medical facility here on Monday, official sources said.

They said an 84-year-old man from Amini Island and a 34-year-old-woman from Kalpeni Island have been admitted to INHS Sanjivani, the Naval hospital, here.

The patients and their attendants were ferried by a Pawan Hans helicopter of the Lakshadweep Administration, which landed at Naval Air Station Garuda in the evening.

A defence spokesman said with today's admission, the total number of patients from the Lakshadweep islands admitted to the Naval hospital has now risen to 12 with 10 being successfully treated and discharged.

The patients are being provided with all medical care by the Southern Naval Command, which, based on a request from the Lakashadweep administration, had earlier reserved 10 beds for patients from the Union Territory.

