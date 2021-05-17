Nagaland logs 273 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Nagaland found 273 more people infected with COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally to 18,349, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phm said.

''273 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Kohima-119, Mon- 61, Dimapur-58, Tuensang-10, Wokha-6, Mokokchung- Kiphire-Zunheboto-5 each, Peren-4. 104 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-70, Kohima-25, Peren-5, Mokokchung-3, Mon- 1,'' said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

The caseload includes 13,299 recovered patients and 4,253 active patients, he said.

The recovery rate in the state has come down to 72.47 per cent from 72.99 per cent on Sunday.

State Nodal Officer Dr. Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin, the demise of seven coronavirus patients six in Dimapur and one in Kohima on Monday has increased the death toll in the state to 216, of which 11 had comorbid conditions, he said.

A total of 581 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, 1,74,303 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

Till Sunday, Nagaland administered a total of 2,39,817 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 1,86,050 persons, State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said.

A total of 53,767 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine. PTI NBS MM MM

