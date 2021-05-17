New York ends COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York ends COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated peopleReuters | New York | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:46 IST
New York state will no longer require people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks in many public spaces, adopting the new guidance issued last week by federal health officials, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.
"Unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask," the governor said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Andrew Cuomo