COVID-19: Punjab sees 194 more fatalities; case tally crosses 5 lakh-mark

Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 620 fresh cases, taking the count to 55,987, according to a medical bulletin.Six more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the toll to 641.The number of active cases dropped from 7,644 on Sunday to 7,382, according to the bulletin.With 876 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 47,964, it said.A total of 4,65,181 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,08,024 tested negative while reports of 54 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab on Monday recorded 194 more COVID-related fatalities, taking the toll to 12,086, while 6,947 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,04,586 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of new cases was lower than the 7,038 registered on Sunday. The state's single-day recoveries 8,552 was higher than the 6,947 cases on Monday, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases also declined from 75,478 on Sunday to 73,616, it stated.

Twenty deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 19 from Bathinda, 18 from Sangrur, 17 from Amritsar and 15 from Fazilka, among fatalities witnessed in the past 24-hours.

Mohali reported 889 cases which was the highest in the state, followed by 851 in Ludhiana, 619 in Muktsar and 586 in Jalandhar, among fresh the cases.

The state's positivity rate is 11.58 per cent, according to the bulletin.

With 8,552 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 4,18,884 in Punjab, it stated.

There are 419 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 1,221 other critical patients and 9,936 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 82,73,820 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 620 fresh cases, taking the count to 55,987, according to a medical bulletin.

Six more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the toll to 641.

The number of active cases dropped from 7,644 on Sunday to 7,382, according to the bulletin.

With 876 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 47,964, it said.

A total of 4,65,181 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,08,024 tested negative while reports of 54 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

