DRDO's anti-COVID drug reduces average recovery time by 2.5 days, oxygen demand by 40pc: Govt

The DRDO's new anti-COVID drug, 2-DG, reduces a patient's average recovery time by two and a half days and oxygen demand by upto 40 per cent, the union health ministry informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:00 IST
The launch of the DRDO's new anti-COVID drug. . Image Credit: ANI

The DRDO's new anti-COVID drug, 2-DG, reduces a patient's average recovery time by two and a half days and oxygen demand by upto 40 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. In a statement, the ministry informed that anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), along with Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Speaking at the launch of the drug, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan called it a 'historic day' in the fight against COVID and congratulated the scientific community and DRDO for their patience and perseverance for developing the first indigenous medicine. "The drug has the potential to become a game-changer in our response against the COVID pandemic as it reduces dependence on oxygen and has the potential to get absorbed differentially," the health minister said.

"In the COVID infected cells, it inhibits virus synthesis and energy production for the process," he added. Chairperson of the DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy expressed confidence that the anti-COVID drug will help the patients recover from the deadly virus.

The first batch of the anti-COVID drug was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday. DRDO Chairperson Dr G Satheesh Reddy had earlier informed that the first batch of 2-DG would only be available only to AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals and other places in need. It will be made available to other hospitals in June.

India on Monday reported 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases, 3,78,741 discharges and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

