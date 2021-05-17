France reports 4,186 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

France reports 4,186 people in intensive care units with COVID-19Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:03 IST
France reported there were 4,186 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Monday, a fall of 69 and the 14th consecutive decline.
Health ministry data also showed that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell again, by 214 to 22,749, after rising on Sunday for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Also Read: France terms aid to India as 'gesture of solidarity'; more medical assistance coming, assures French envoy
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France