France reports 4,186 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

France reported there were 4,186 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Monday, a fall of 69 and the 14th consecutive decline.

Health ministry data also showed that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell again, by 214 to 22,749, after rising on Sunday for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Also Read: France terms aid to India as 'gesture of solidarity'; more medical assistance coming, assures French envoy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)