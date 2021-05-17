PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 55987 47964 641 7382 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1398391 1320496 21846 56049 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 701915 611955 6799 83161 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 163786 124750 2369 36633 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 247952 193878 3222 50852 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 16452 14741 165 1546 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 504586 418884 12086 73616 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 871266 687969 6934 176363 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand* 287286 198530 4811 78802 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1628990 1462141 17817 149032 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1454052 1233017 9481 211554 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2242065 1616092 22313 603639 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2169369 1800179 6515 362315 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 4986 3744 14 1208 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 85952 67390 1179 17383 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1631291 1381690 18005 231596 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 532784 480458 2985 49341 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 912577 797150 11734 103593 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra* 9637 8727 4 906 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 137418 109513 2152 25753 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 759754 650932 9202 99620 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 737306 641254 7069 88983 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5405068 4874582 82486 445495 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6603 6283 88 232 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 21802 19461 81 2260 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 335023 286463 2271 46289 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 657829 584203 3928 69697 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 315502 274483 4479 36540 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 40059 33129 592 6338 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 23966 18715 336 4915 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 8829 6932 26 1871 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 18349 13299 205 4253 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 622981 526353 2335 94240 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 11480 8123 210 2937 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 41148 35756 438 4931 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1152433 1007442 13431 131560 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 25214874 21566678 278249 3360885 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 253125 418560 3939 -168936 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Daman, Diu & Dadra as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,49,65,463 and the death toll at 2,74,390. The ministry said there are 35,16,997 active cases, while 2,11,74,076 people have so far recovered from the infection.

