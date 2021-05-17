Left Menu

Bengal reports 147 COVID deaths, 19,003 fresh cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:13 IST
Bengal reports 147 COVID deaths, 19,003 fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Monday registered 147 COVID-19 fatalities for the second day in a row, pushing the overall death toll to 13,431, a health department bulletin said.

The state reported 19,003 fresh coronavirus infections, which took the overall tally to 11,52,433, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 19,101 persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 10,07,442.

The number of active cases in the state was 1,31,560 on Monday.

Thirty-seven fatalities were recorded in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts each in the last 24 hours, followed by 11 each in Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts.

The remaining fatalities were reported from the other districts.

A total of 60,016 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state since Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations to 1,15,00,373, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China approaching demographic crisis: report

Even after postponing the results of the once-in-a-decade census for a month, the Chinese government was unable to fully cover up the alarming demographic situation that the country is facing. According to the seventh nationwide census of 2...

NATO attempts to appease Serbian concerns over Croatian troops in Kosovo

NATO sought on Monday to assuage Serbian concerns over the deployment of Croatian troops to Kosovo, stressing they were bound by exactly the same rules as all other troops of the alliances KFOR peacekeeping force in the Balkan country.All t...

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on publ...

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Biden approval of arms sales to Israel

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticised U.S. President Joe Bidens approval of weapons sales to Israel, saying the United States was writing history with bloody hands in reference to violence between Israel and Palestinians.Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021