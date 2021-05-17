Himachal govt launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18-44 years age group

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday launched the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group. ''A total of 19,810 people in the age group of 18-44 years were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection under the third phase of the vaccination drive in the state,'' Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said. The CM formally launched the vaccination drive for this age group at Government Senior Secondary School at Chhota Shimla here.

He said 213 vaccination centres had been set up in the state for administering vaccine to the 18-plus category.

He also urged the people to get themselves registered and schedule appointments to avoid rush at the vaccination centres.

