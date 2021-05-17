Left Menu

Indian envoy to Nepal inaugurates quarantine centre for frontline workers in Kathmandu

Nepal on Monday registered 214 fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the countrys death toll to 5,215.Over 9,100 fresh cases were also reported on Monday, taking the total infection count to 464,218. Nepals active COVID-19 case count currently stands at 113,480.Nepal is facing an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccines and other essential medical supplies.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:22 IST
Indian envoy to Nepal inaugurates quarantine centre for frontline workers in Kathmandu

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday inaugurated a quarantine/mild isolation centre for frontline workers in Kathmandu run by the Hindu Swayamsewak Sangh (HSS), amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

''Joining hands to fight COVID-19… Inaugurated a Quarantine/Mild Isolation Centre in Kathmandu for frontline workers run by @hss_nepal in coordination with @NepalMedAssoc, Sewa International Nepal, Aggrawal Sewa Kendra & Upkar Sewa,” Kwatra tweeted.

The Indian Embassy on its Facebook page said that Ambassador Kwatra inaugurated the facility for frontline workers run by Hindu Swayamsewak Sangh (HSS), Nepal in coordination with Nepal Medical Association, Sewa International Nepal, Aggrawal Sewa Kendra & Upkar Sewa. Nepal on Monday registered 214 fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the country’s death toll to 5,215.

Over 9,100 fresh cases were also reported on Monday, taking the total infection count to 464,218. Nepal's active COVID-19 case count currently stands at 113,480.

Nepal is facing an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccines and other essential medical supplies. Nepal began its vaccination campaign in January with 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca shots donated by India.

China has donated 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 400 oxygen cylinders, 160 oxygen concentrators, and 10 ventilators to Nepal.

Officials said that the 400 oxygen cylinders are part of the 20,000 cylinders that China has promised to donate to the country.

Late last month, China had promised Nepal medical equipment and supplies equivalent to 5 million yuan (USD 780,000). The announcement was made by Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi at a virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers attended by Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China approaching demographic crisis: report

Even after postponing the results of the once-in-a-decade census for a month, the Chinese government was unable to fully cover up the alarming demographic situation that the country is facing. According to the seventh nationwide census of 2...

NATO attempts to appease Serbian concerns over Croatian troops in Kosovo

NATO sought on Monday to assuage Serbian concerns over the deployment of Croatian troops to Kosovo, stressing they were bound by exactly the same rules as all other troops of the alliances KFOR peacekeeping force in the Balkan country.All t...

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on publ...

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Biden approval of arms sales to Israel

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticised U.S. President Joe Bidens approval of weapons sales to Israel, saying the United States was writing history with bloody hands in reference to violence between Israel and Palestinians.Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021