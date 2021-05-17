Indian envoy to Nepal inaugurates quarantine centre for frontline workers in Kathmandu

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday inaugurated a quarantine/mild isolation centre for frontline workers in Kathmandu run by the Hindu Swayamsewak Sangh (HSS), amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

''Joining hands to fight COVID-19… Inaugurated a Quarantine/Mild Isolation Centre in Kathmandu for frontline workers run by @hss_nepal in coordination with @NepalMedAssoc, Sewa International Nepal, Aggrawal Sewa Kendra & Upkar Sewa,” Kwatra tweeted.

The Indian Embassy on its Facebook page said that Ambassador Kwatra inaugurated the facility for frontline workers run by Hindu Swayamsewak Sangh (HSS), Nepal in coordination with Nepal Medical Association, Sewa International Nepal, Aggrawal Sewa Kendra & Upkar Sewa. Nepal on Monday registered 214 fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the country’s death toll to 5,215.

Over 9,100 fresh cases were also reported on Monday, taking the total infection count to 464,218. Nepal's active COVID-19 case count currently stands at 113,480.

Nepal is facing an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccines and other essential medical supplies. Nepal began its vaccination campaign in January with 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca shots donated by India.

China has donated 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 400 oxygen cylinders, 160 oxygen concentrators, and 10 ventilators to Nepal.

Officials said that the 400 oxygen cylinders are part of the 20,000 cylinders that China has promised to donate to the country.

Late last month, China had promised Nepal medical equipment and supplies equivalent to 5 million yuan (USD 780,000). The announcement was made by Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi at a virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers attended by Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)