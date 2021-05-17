Left Menu

Biden to announce U.S. will send 20 mln vaccines abroad by end of June

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce on Monday that he will send at least 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorized for domestic use, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:31 IST
Biden to announce U.S. will send 20 mln vaccines abroad by end of June
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce on Monday that he will send at least 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorized for domestic use, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. It will bring the total number of doses to be sent abroad to 80 million, Psaki said. That includes 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which is not approved for use in the United States.

The move comes as U.S. states are seeing drops in vaccination numbers and countries like India are scrambling to get vaccines to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Psaki said more information about how the vaccines will be distributed is forthcoming. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicut and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan's aide Zulfi Bukhari resigns over allegations in Ring Road scam case

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development OPHRD, on Monday announced his resignation after allegations of corruption against him in Rawalpindi Ring Road proj...

China approaching demographic crisis: report

Even after postponing the results of the once-in-a-decade census for a month, the Chinese government was unable to fully cover up the alarming demographic situation that the country is facing. According to the seventh nationwide census of 2...

NATO attempts to appease Serbian concerns over Croatian troops in Kosovo

NATO sought on Monday to assuage Serbian concerns over the deployment of Croatian troops to Kosovo, stressing they were bound by exactly the same rules as all other troops of the alliances KFOR peacekeeping force in the Balkan country.All t...

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021