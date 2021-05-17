Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana records 114 deaths, 7,488 fresh cases

Haryana on Monday reported 114 COVID deaths and 7,488 fresh cases, taking the states fatality count to 6,799 and the total infection number to 7,01,915, according to a Health Department bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana on Monday reported 114 COVID deaths and 7,488 fresh cases, taking the state's fatality count to 6,799 and the total infection number to 7,01,915, according to a Health Department bulletin. Gurgaon reported 13 deaths, followed by 10 in Ambala, nine in Panchkula and eight in Panipat.

Gurgaon also reported the maximum 1,176 cases, followed by Hisar (830), Faridabad (506), and Mahendragarh (469).

The state has been under lockdown for the past fortnight now and the curbs to check the spread of the infection have been extended by the state government till May 24.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 83,161. So far, 6,11,955 people have recovered from the infection.

The cumulative positivity rate is 8.45 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 87.18 per cent.

