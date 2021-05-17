COVID-19: Haryana records 114 deaths, 7,488 fresh cases
Haryana on Monday reported 114 COVID deaths and 7,488 fresh cases, taking the states fatality count to 6,799 and the total infection number to 7,01,915, according to a Health Department bulletin.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:40 IST
Haryana on Monday reported 114 COVID deaths and 7,488 fresh cases, taking the state's fatality count to 6,799 and the total infection number to 7,01,915, according to a Health Department bulletin. Gurgaon reported 13 deaths, followed by 10 in Ambala, nine in Panchkula and eight in Panipat.
Gurgaon also reported the maximum 1,176 cases, followed by Hisar (830), Faridabad (506), and Mahendragarh (469).
The state has been under lockdown for the past fortnight now and the curbs to check the spread of the infection have been extended by the state government till May 24.
The number of active cases in the state is currently 83,161. So far, 6,11,955 people have recovered from the infection.
The cumulative positivity rate is 8.45 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 87.18 per cent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Gurgaon
- Haryana
- Panchkula
- Hisar
- Ambala
- Health Department
- Mahendragarh
- Faridabad
- Panipat
ALSO READ
Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket
Take pride in the fact that I represented Sri Lanka in 7 World Cups: Thisara Perera
COVID-19: Lockdown flouters made to do sit ups as punishment in Ambala
Delhi records 338 deaths; positivity rate below 30 percent: Health department
SC asks Centre and Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Delhi health department to discuss ways to supply oxygen to national capital.