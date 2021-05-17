Delhi HC to pass final order in oxygen concentrators black marketing case on May 20

Delhi High Court is likely to pass the final order in the oxygen concentrators black marketing case on May 20, informed the Delhi Police on Monday. "Today the matter of M/s Matrix Cellular (International) Services Limited v/s State (NCT of Delhi) came up through Video conferencing before the Delhi High Court in respect of their prayer for the release of the oxygen concentrators seized in the present case and regarding no coercive action to be taken by police against their staff among other prayers. Delhi Police contested their petition," reads the Delhi Police statement.

After hearing arguments of both the parties, the High Court adjourned the matter to Thursday, May 20 for passing the final order. Both parties have been directed to submit written synopsis of fresh submissions made by them. "Accused Navneet Kalra who was on the run for several days before being arrested by Maidan Garhi Police, South District on Sunday was today formally arrested in the present case by Crime Branch. The accused Navneet Kalra was produced before the Ld. Duty MM Saket Court via video conferencing and three days police custody remand of the accused has been obtained," the statement says.

A Delhi Court on Monday remanded businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi restaurants. Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal allowed Delhi Police to question Kalra till May 20.

On May 7, Delhi Police had busted an oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 such concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the city's Khan Market area. The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra. Delhi Police has registered a case under various offenses dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 following the seizure of oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

Delhi Police had also arrested Gourav Khanna (47), the CEO of Matrix Cellular Services Ltd in connection with the case. Khanna's firm is one of the companies involved in importing the equipment. According to Delhi Police, Matrix Cellular received a consignment of 650 oxygen concentrators, of which 524 have been recovered. The oxygen concentrators have been imported from China and were being sold in Delhi via an online portal. The concentrators were bought for around 20,000 and were being sold at a 4-5 times higher price.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court refused to grant any interim protection from arrest to Kalra in connection with the case. (ANI)

