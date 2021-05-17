Left Menu

WHO gives 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization on Monday donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana.

The vital medical equipment was handed over to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a simple function at Gurgaon.

WHO representative, national professional officer and regional team leader (North India), Dr Vishesh handed over the concentrators to Khattar on behalf of WHO, a state government statement said here. The chief minister thanked WHO for the gesture.

He said the state government is working as per the WHO guidelines to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Haryana.

About the raging pandemic, Dr Vishesh assured WHO's support to the country to combat it.

He said the WHO stands with the people of India in this crisis and will continue to work with the central and state governments.

Dr Vishesh said the WHO is also helping India in filling the gaps in the availability of oxygen, testing kits and hospital beds.

He said apart from those working for Covid-19, more than 2,600 WHO's technical officers are helping the government in TB eradication and immunization and NCD program.

Meanwhile, Khattar on Monday inaugurated a 100-bed Covid Care Centre set up by the Hero MotoCorp in the auditorium of a government college in Gurgaon, Sector-14.

With this facility, the chief minister has inaugurated Covid Care Centres with a collective capacity of 500 beds for Covid-19 patients in Gurgaon over the last two days, another official statement said here.

The Covid Care Centre built in the college auditorium is equipped with 100 oxygen beds. "The district administration will supply oxygen here. The Hero Group, however, has also arranged for 100 oxygen concentrators. In collaboration with an NGO called Doctors for You, Hero Group will also make medicines and doctors available," the state government statement said.

The Covid Care Centre will be under the supervision of the Civil Surgeon's office. If a patient becomes serious, arrangements have been made to shift him from these centres to hospitals.

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp had on Saturday said it has partnered with the Gurgaon district administration to set up a makeshift 100-bed Covid Care centre in Gurugram.

The company, in a statement earlier, had said it is supporting the setting up of the centre at the Government Girls College in Sector 14, Gurgaon under its Corporate Social Responsibility platform "Hero We Care".

Khattar, meanwhile also inaugurated a facility of additional 100 oxygen beds for Covid patients in Metro Hospital in Faridabad through video conferencing from Gurgaon and 50-bedded Covid Care Centre having oxygen facility at Primary Health Centre in village Bhora Kalan in Pataudi Assembly constituency of Gurgaon. This Covid Care Centre inaugurated in village Bhora Kalan is the first such facility in the rural area of Gurgaon, the statement said.

