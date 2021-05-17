14.8 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered on Monday

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18.44 crore with 14,79,592 doses given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The ministry said 6,63,329 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 59,32,704 people across 36 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The 59,32,704 beneficiaries include 9,28,962 from Rajasthan; 8,22,516 from Bihar; 7,07,408 from Delhi; 6,55,673 from Maharashtra; 5,26,988 from Uttar Pradesh; 5,12,445 from Gujarat and 4,99,762 from Haryana.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,44,22,218 as per the 8 PM provisional report on May 17, the ministry said.

Among the people who were given 18,44,22,218 doses were 96,58,913 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,52,200 who have taken the second dose; 1,44,97,411 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 82,16,750 who have taken the second dose.

As many as 59,32,704 individuals in the 18-44 years age group have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,76,53,924 and 92,39,392 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,46,60,900 and 1,79,10,024 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.

On day 122 of the vaccination drive (17th May 2021), 14,79,592 vaccine doses were given.

According to the ministry data, 12,42,929 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,36,663 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 PM.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry added.

