Website launched to provide plasma, oxygen: Noida Police

An online platform to provide blood plasma, oxygen, meals and free medical consultation to people hit by COVID-19 has been started, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Monday. The website will soon begin free online medical consultation from physicians, paediatrics, gynaecologists and psychiatrists, the officials added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:55 IST
An online platform to provide blood plasma, oxygen, meals and free medical consultation to people hit by COVID-19 has been started, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Monday. The website can be accessed at ''http://www.swaasthsewa.com''www.swaasthsewa.com, Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Pushpanjali said. “In pursuance of the same objective, the new website has been launched as a joint initiative of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, Young Indians, KIET Group of Colleges and Om Foundation,” she added. People can contact at 885106643 for plasma request, 9871696997 for plasma donation and 9971009001 for oxygen or meal requests, according to officials. The website will soon begin free online medical consultation from physicians, paediatrics, gynaecologists and psychiatrists, the officials added.

