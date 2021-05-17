Left Menu

Demand for MGNREGA work rises: ministry data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:02 IST
Demand for MGNREGA work rises: ministry data

Despite the second coronavirus wave entering rural areas and lockdown in several states, the demand for work under rural employment scheme MGNREGA is on the rise, according to the data released by Rural Development Ministry on Monday.

In the wake of the pandemic, there have been casualties in operating staff for implementation of rural development schemes and those work in the front have witnessed casualties due to COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 1.85 crore people have been given work in May so far, which is 52 per cent higher compared to 1.22 crore in 2019 in the same period, the Rural Development Ministry said.

In 2019, there was no lockdown in the country as it was not facing any pandemic.

''As on 13th May, 2021, 2.95 crore persons have been offered work in FY 2021-22 completing 5.98 lakh assets and generating 34.56 crore person-days. The accomplishment has been achieved despite casualties either through death or infection among the operating staff at all levels, including those in the front line,'' the ministry said.

The fight against COVID-19 in rural areas, training was provided to trainers on COVID-appropriate behaviours, vaccine hesitancy and encourage good health-seeking behaviours and immunity building measures in April this year.

The training was given under the Deendayal Anyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

Under the initiative, 13,958 state, district and block level nodal persons trained as master trainers, 1,14,500 community resource persons (CRP) trained by master trainers, it said.

These CRPs trained 2.5 crore women self help group members, it said.

''Even though rural India has been hit by the 2nd wave of raging COVID pandemic, the Ministry of Rural Development has ensured that the development works across the country should not be affected,'' it stated.

The ministry also said that despite lockdown, the highest length of road has been completed this year compared to the same period over the last three years under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). PTI JTR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy showers, strong winds lash Mumbai as cyclone Tauktae passes coast

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, officials said.Wind sp...

'Tauktae' landfall starts; 2 lakh moved in Guj; 6 dead in Maha

A very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on Gujarats Saurashtra coast near Diu on Monday night, after dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 2 lakh people in Gujarat ...

Centre, Telangana government more interested in polls, did not ensure enough vaccines: Hanumantha Rao

Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday accused the central and state governments of failing to manage COVID-19 situation and alleged that they had not been able to procure vaccines in adequate numbers to provide them to...

Imran Khan's aide Zulfi Bukhari resigns over allegations in Ring Road scam case

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development OPHRD, on Monday announced his resignation after allegations of corruption against him in Rawalpindi Ring Road proj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021