Left Menu

GRAPHIC-U.S. weekly deaths from COVID fall to lowest in 14 months

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 last week fell to their lowest in nearly 14 months and the number of new cases continued to decline for a fifth week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data. (Graphic on vaccinations) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta New cases of COVID-19 fell 20% last week to 233,000, the lowest since June, according to the Reuters analysis.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:06 IST
GRAPHIC-U.S. weekly deaths from COVID fall to lowest in 14 months

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 last week fell to their lowest in nearly 14 months and the number of new cases continued to decline for a fifth week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data. Deaths for the week ended May 16 totaled 4,165, the lowest weekly death toll since March 2020, when the country reported 2,293 deaths. On average about 600 people died from COVID each day, down from a peak of over 3,000 deaths per day for most of January.

About 37% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, and 47% has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New Hampshire leads the country with 85% of its residents receiving at least one dose, followed by Vermont at 65% and Massachusetts at 62%.

The rate of vaccinations, however, has been slowing for four straight weeks. In the past seven days, an average of 2 million vaccine doses were administered per day, which is down 2% from the previous week after falling 17% in the prior week. (Graphic on vaccinations) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta New cases of COVID-19 fell 20% last week to 233,000, the lowest since June, according to the Reuters analysis. Only four out of 50 states logged week-over-week increases in new cases, including Alabama which reported over 9,000 new infections last week after processing a backlog of tests. (Graphic with state-by-state details) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR

Excluding that backlog, Colorado led the nation in new cases per capita, overtaking Michigan, although new infections are falling in both states. The lowest rates of infection based on population were in New Jersey, Oklahoma and California.

Nationwide, the average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell 12%, the fourth weekly drop in a row. (Graphic by Chris Canipe, writing by Lisa Shumaker, editing by Tiffany Wu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy showers, strong winds lash Mumbai as cyclone Tauktae passes coast

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, officials said.Wind sp...

'Tauktae' landfall starts; 2 lakh moved in Guj; 6 dead in Maha

A very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on Gujarats Saurashtra coast near Diu on Monday night, after dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 2 lakh people in Gujarat ...

Centre, Telangana government more interested in polls, did not ensure enough vaccines: Hanumantha Rao

Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday accused the central and state governments of failing to manage COVID-19 situation and alleged that they had not been able to procure vaccines in adequate numbers to provide them to...

Imran Khan's aide Zulfi Bukhari resigns over allegations in Ring Road scam case

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development OPHRD, on Monday announced his resignation after allegations of corruption against him in Rawalpindi Ring Road proj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021