Left Menu

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:20 IST
New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings, even among the vaccinated, the governor said. He said private businesses can impose their own masking rules on customers and staff.

"Unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask," the governor said. The announcement, made in New York City, once the pandemic's U.S. epicenter, came as part of a wave of news about the city's reopening. For instance, the New York City Marathon will be held in November at 60 percent capacity.

With 52.2 percent of New York adults fully inoculated and 61.8 percent protected by at least one dose of the vaccine, Cuomo said state health officials reviewed unmasking guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ultimately agreed with it. Every venue will determine its own process for checking vaccination status, said Cuomo at a news conference at Radio City Music Hall, which will host closing night of the Tribeca Festival, an annual city cultural event, on June 19 for a 100 percent vaccinated, mask-free audience.

"I'm sure when people are coming into Radio City Music Hall, they are going to ask, 'I'm sitting next to someone. I don't know who they are. Are you sure they were vaccinated?'" the governor said. "That's why it's on the operator's best interest to say 'Yes! They had a card and they were checked when they walked in the door.'" Cuomo said he expected that after the May 19 rule change, many New Yorkers will decide on their own to keep wearing masks in the interests of safety and public health.

"I expect there are going to be a lot of people who are not just going to flip a switch and be over this. I think there is going to be lingering concern," Cuomo said. "They are going to say 'I'm going to process it myself and you know what? I think I'm going to keep wearing a mask. Because I'm not 100 percent sure about this,'" Cuomo said, making a $10 bet with reporters. "I will wager you that on your walk to work, at least 40 percent of people will be wearing masks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy rescues 60 people onboard barge adrift off Mumbai

The Indian Navy on Monday night evacuated 60 people out of 400 onboard two barges off the Mumbai coast in a challenging sea condition as Cyclone Tauktae roared up the western coast, officials said.The Navy deployed three of its frontline wa...

Soccer-Bournemouth take narrow lead over Brentford in playoff semi-final

Arnaut Danjumas second-half goal earned Bournemouth a narrow 1-0 advantage over Brentford in the first leg of their Championship promotion playoff semi-final on Monday. With a limited but vociferous crowd inside the Vitality Stadium, the so...

US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by falling tech stocks

Technology stocks pulled Wall Streets main indexes lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite index falling about 1 as signs of growing inflationary pressures raised concern about monetary policy tightening.Six of the 11 major SP sectors de...

Biden to send 20 mln doses of U.S.-authorized vaccines abroad for first time

President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorized for domestic use. The move marks a notable pivot from the White...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021