HC asks Centre why formula to determine MRP of oxygen concentrator can't be fixed

The Delhi High Court on Monday suggested that the Centre Government fix a formula to determine the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of oxygen concentrators amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked the Central Government why a formula for determining the oxygen concentrators MRP could not be fixed.

The counsel appearing for Centre Government said that they need to get instructions on this aspect. The court thereafter listed the matter for May 19. The court was hearing a petition seeking to fix the price of oxygen concentrators. The plea was filed by Manisha Chauhan through advocates Sanjeev Sagar and Nazia Parveen.

In the plea, the petitioner urged direction to the Delhi Government to issue notification regarding medicines and medical equipment under Section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act. The petitioner has also sought to set up a fast-track special court for dealing exclusively with cases of black marketing and hoarding of medical equipment and medicines for treatment of Covid-19.

The petitioner has urged to issue direction to appoint a special public prosecutor for the prosecution of cases before special courts of black marketing and hoarding of medical equipment and medicines for the treatment of Covid-19. It also sought to direct the Union of India to pass effective orders thereby restraining individuals without having a valid medical trade license under Medical Devices Rules 2020 from importing medicines and medical equipment and confine imports to hospitals or institutions, and also permit individual import to one person one quantity for self-use in-order to curb profiteering and hoarding of medical equipment and medicines.

It further sought to direct the registry of the court to forward all orders passed by the court to the concerned designated special court dealing with cases under the "Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic act" such that they are aware of the current status of proceedings and orders of this court. (ANI)

