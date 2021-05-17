Left Menu

Black fungus infection found in some COVID-19 patients in GMCH

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:50 IST
Black fungus infection found in some COVID-19 patients in GMCH

Cases of mucormycosis or black fungus have been confirmed in some COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

Rane said a team of expert doctors is treating these cases.

''Pertaining to cases of Black Fungus reported at GMC, I would like to mention that our team headed by Dr Bandekar (Dean of GMCH) are treating them with the best and appropriate treatment protocol. We are also in touch with expert doctors in the country to see how best we can deal with this,'' he tweeted.

Rane said the government was hopeful in dealing with the complications of COVID-19 and bringing down mortalities in Goa.

As of Monday, Goa's COVID-19 tally stood at 1,37,418 while the overall death toll is 2,152, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy rescues 60 people onboard barge adrift off Mumbai

The Indian Navy on Monday night evacuated 60 people out of 400 onboard two barges off the Mumbai coast in a challenging sea condition as Cyclone Tauktae roared up the western coast, officials said.The Navy deployed three of its frontline wa...

Soccer-Bournemouth take narrow lead over Brentford in playoff semi-final

Arnaut Danjumas second-half goal earned Bournemouth a narrow 1-0 advantage over Brentford in the first leg of their Championship promotion playoff semi-final on Monday. With a limited but vociferous crowd inside the Vitality Stadium, the so...

US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by falling tech stocks

Technology stocks pulled Wall Streets main indexes lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite index falling about 1 as signs of growing inflationary pressures raised concern about monetary policy tightening.Six of the 11 major SP sectors de...

Biden to send 20 mln doses of U.S.-authorized vaccines abroad for first time

President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorized for domestic use. The move marks a notable pivot from the White...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021