COVID: Central team visits Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 00:14 IST
The team of doctors deputed by Health Ministry observed that the high mortality here may be because of the double mutant strain, as they called for conducting genome study in Jammu while Addressing a press conference here after visiting several COVID care facilities in Jammu and Samba districts, the team advised for intensifying testing in the areas witnessing huge surge in cases.

''There is need for conducting genome study in Jammu, while observing that the high mortality here may be because of the double mutant Indian strain,'' Mahesh Waghmare of the NCDC said. PTI AB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

