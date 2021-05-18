Turkey's Erdogan announces one-time payments for businesses hit by pandemic

Left Menu

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday announced one-off payments totalling some 4.6 billion lira ($555 million) to several sectors that were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, including cafes, restaurants and musicians.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday announced one-off payments totalling some 4.6 billion lira ($555 million) to several sectors that were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, including cafes, restaurants and musicians. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said cafes, wedding venues and theme parks, among other businesses hit by the pandemic, would be given a one-off payment of 5,000 lira.

He said restaurants, cab drivers, barbers, musicians, car washes and others would receive 3,000 lira. Erdogan also announced additional support for the agriculture sector.

Turkey emerged on Monday from a full lockdown that lasted nearly three weeks, during which many businesses were closed. A daily curfew and weekend lockdowns will remain in place until June. Authorities had tightened coronavirus measures after the number of daily COVID-19 cases soared above 60,000 in April, one of the highest rates globally, and deaths reached nearly 400 a day.

The number of daily new cases stood at 10,174 on Monday, according to health ministry data, sharply down from last month but still above the target of 5,000 Erdogan set at the start of the lockdown. Data also showed 223 people had died in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19.

Nearly 11.2 million people have been fully vaccinated, or 13% of the population, while 14.9 million have received at least one dose. ($1 = 8.3132 liras)

