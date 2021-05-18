Left Menu

Maha COVID-19 cases below 30,000 for 1st time since Mar-end

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 00:47 IST
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra plunged below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the count to 54,05,068, the health department said.

This was the lowest single-day count since March 30 when the state had reported 27,918 infections.

According to a health department statement, 516 COVID-19 deaths were also reported, which took the number of fatalities due to the respiratory disease to 82,486.

Of the total deaths, 289 occurred over the past 48 hours, while 227 fatalities took place last week, but were added to the toll on Monday, it said.

The statement said 48,211 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 48,74,582.

The state is now (rpt now) left with 4,45,495 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,232 new cases, taking its tally to 6,89,062, while 48 new deaths pushed the toll to 14,272, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state stood at 90.19 per cent, while the death rate was 1.53 per cent, the statement said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases: 54,05,068; newcases26,616; deaths: 82,486; discharged 48,74,582; activecases: 4,45,495; people tested so far: 3,13,38,407.

