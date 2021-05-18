U.S. President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorized for domestic use. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Johnson & Johnson has cut by half expected deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union this week, an EU official told Reuters * The pressure on French hospitals from the pandemic has eased further but two days before France reopens restaurants' outdoor terraces again, the slowdown in the number of new cases seen in the past two weeks came to a halt

* Italy's ruling parties agreed to shorten a nightly curfew to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. with immediate effect and ease other coronavirus curbs in areas where infections are low, government sources said * Italy reported 140 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 93 the day before, the health ministry said

* Germany will stop restricting coronavirus vaccines to more vulnerable groups from June 7, paving the way for the entire adult population to get free immunizations from that date onwards, Health Minister Jens Spahn said * Britain's government cannot yet make a judgment on whether to go ahead with a further easing of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 and wants to see as much data as possible before deciding, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said

AMERICAS * New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said

* Brazil will receive ingredients from China to produce up to 25 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday and early next week, Health Ministry and political officials said ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reported a further decline in new cases but daily deaths remained above 4,000 and experts said the data was unreliable due to a lack of testing in rural areas where the virus is spreading fast * Some 90,000 Indian doctors armed with medical degrees from Russia, China and Ukraine are urging the government to put them to work in the battle against COVID-19 instead of standing idly by, waiting for local licences

* Much needed vaccines should be coming to Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Experts appointed by Tanzania's new president have declared COVID-19 vaccines to be effective and recommended joining the COVAX facility * Saudi Arabia plans to soon reopen to foreign tourists

* Dubai eased restrictions, allowing hotels in the regional tourism hub to operate at full capacity and permitting concerts and sports events where all attendees and participants have been vaccinated MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Europe's drug regulator recommended extending the storage time for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at normal fridge temperatures to 31 days from five days * An experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline showed a robust immune response in early-stage clinical trial results, the French drugmaker said

ECONOMIC IMPACT * India's central bank said the second wave of the pandemic in the country has had a bigger impact on aggregate demand than on aggregate supply, and it believes the economic slowdown was not as severe as a year ago

* Hungary's central bank flagged a possible hike in its base interest rate in June to tame inflation as the economy recovers from the pandemic, which would make it the first European Union country to begin a tightening cycle (Compiled by Juliette Portala, Federico Maccioni and Shailesh Kuber; Edited by Alistair Bell and Shounak Dasgupta)

