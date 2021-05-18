Left Menu

Italy shortens COVID curfew, eases other restrictions

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government agreed the curfew would begin at midnight from June 7 and be abolished altogether from June 21 in those areas, a statement said, in line with a plan to gradually relax restrictions across the country. Italy, which has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe after Britain, has seen its daily deaths and cases decline in recent weeks, and more people are being vaccinated.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-05-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 01:41 IST
Italy shortens COVID curfew, eases other restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy's government on Monday approved a decree pushing back with immediate effect a nightly coronavirus curfew to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. and easing other curbs in the regions where infections are low. Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government agreed the curfew would begin at midnight from June 7 and be abolished altogether from June 21 in those areas, a statement said, in line with a plan to gradually relax restrictions across the country.

Italy, which has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe after Britain, has seen its daily deaths and cases decline in recent weeks, and more people are being vaccinated. "The figures of the last few months have imposed difficult, sometimes painful choices, but today they give us reason for relief," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

As of Monday, some 8.8 million Italians, or 14.8% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, while slightly over 30% have received at least one shot. Italy has registered over 124,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year. But the daily toll has fallen steadily in recent weeks, with less than 100 fatalities reported on Sunday for the first time since October.

Monday saw an increase to 140 deaths. Late in April, the government reinstated a four-tier colour-coded system, from white to red, to calibrate curbs in its 20 regions, allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outside tables in the low-risk yellow and white areas.

Some 19 out of 20 Italian regions are currently yellow, and one, the tiny Valle d'Aosta, is orange, the third-highest risk level. None are currently deemed high-risk red, and six - including the northern Veneto around Venice - will become white by the end of the first week of June, a government source said.

In low-risk white regions, no curfew will be imposed and only face masks and social distancing will remain compulsory. The Cabinet has also allowed restaurants to serve customers at inside tables for dinner as of June 1, and is bringing forward the reopening of gyms to May 24 from June 1 in yellow and white regions.

Mountain lifts will be allowed to reopen as of Saturday. As part of an effort to boost summer tourism, Italy has scrapped mandatory quarantine for visitors from the European Union, Britain and Israel who test negative for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan: High-ranking PKK militant killed in Iraq operation

Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking Kurdish militant in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkeys president said Monday.Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain militant was allegedly responsible...

Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

Canada on Monday said it was very concerned by Kyrgyzstans move to impose external management on Centerra Golds Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.On Sunday, Centerra ...

Tennis-'I can't control God': Venus fumes after heavy winds force time violation

A struggling Venus Williams got more than she bargained for in the form of divine intervention when heavy winds resulted in a controversial time violation in her 5-7 6-2 6-2 loss to Anna Schmiedlova at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Mo...

WHO welcomes U.S. donation of more COVID-19 vaccine doses

The head of the World Health Organization hailed news on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021