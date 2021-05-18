WHO welcomes U.S. donation of more COVID-19 vaccine doses
#COVAX partners stand ready to support equitable distribution. Solidarity is the only way to save lives & livelihoods everywhere," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter, referring to the WHO-backed COVAX vaccine distribution platform.Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 18-05-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 01:55 IST
The head of the World Health Organization hailed news on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorised for domestic use.
"I welcome @POTUS & 's commitment to donate 80M #COVID19 vaccine doses to countries in need. Your commitment to global health is deeply appreciated! #COVAX partners stand ready to support equitable distribution. Solidarity is the only way to save lives & livelihoods everywhere," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter, referring to the WHO-backed COVAX vaccine distribution platform.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia off to slow start ahead of U.S. data deluge
FOREX-Dollar holds gains as traders look to U.S. data for policy cues
Bukele's party in El Salvador ousts top prosecutor, spurring U.S. criticism
Bukele's party in El Salvador ousts top prosecutor, spurring U.S. criticism
FOREX-Dollar stays firm as traders look to U.S. data for policy cues