Brazil registers 29,916 new coronavirus cases, 786 new COVID-19 deaths -Health Ministry

Brazil registers 29,916 new coronavirus cases, 786 new COVID-19 deaths -Health MinistryReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 18-05-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 02:42 IST
Brazil recorded 29,916 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 786 deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Monday.
Brazil has now registered 15.66 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 436,537, according to ministry data.
