Mexico posts 822 new coronavirus cases, 56 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 822 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 56 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,382,745 infections and 220,493 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

