Thailand reports daily record of 35 new COVID-19 deaths

Thailand reported on Tuesday a daily record of 35 new coronavirus deaths, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a third wave of infections.

The country also reported 2,473 new infections, including 680 cases among prisoners.

The new cases bring the country's total infections to 113,555 and fatalities to 649 since the pandemic started last year.

