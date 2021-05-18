Left Menu

Australian PM stands firm on border closure due to COVID-19, as industries plea for reopening

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said it was still not safe to allow residents fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 to travel overseas, as industries hit hard by the pandemic press for a faster reopening of international borders.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-05-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 06:51 IST
Australian PM stands firm on border closure due to COVID-19, as industries plea for reopening

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said it was still not safe to allow residents fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 to travel overseas, as industries hit hard by the pandemic press for a faster reopening of international borders. "I understand that everyone is keen to get back to a time that we once knew. But the reality is we are living this year in a pandemic that is worse than last year," Morrison told reporters.

Morrison said any plans to relax border rules for vaccinated travellers could be implemented "only when it is safe to do so". Australia plans to reopen borders to the rest of the world from the middle of 2022 even as the federal budget unveiled last week hopes to fully vaccinate its near 26 million population by the end of this year.

Airlines, tourism operators and universities - reeling from the impact of border bans - have been urging the federal government to fast track the opening of borders. "We can't keep (COVID-19) out forever ... It will make us sick but won't put us into hospital. Some people may die but it will be way smaller than the flu," Virgin Australia boss Jayne Hrdlicka was quoted as saying in Australian media on Tuesday.

Morrison described Hrdlicka's comments as "somewhat insensitive". Authorities in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, said at least 80% of its adult population has to be fully vaccinated before considering quarantine-free entry.

Australia closed its international borders in March 2020, mostly to non-citizens and permanent residents, helping keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low at just under 30,000 cases and 910 deaths. Though the national immunisation drive missed its initial dosage targets, officials have ramped up the vaccination programme administering 1 million doses in the last 17 days.

So far, more than 3.1 million total vaccine shots have been administered, far short of the 4 million pledged by March-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone: Navy ships rescue 132 from barge; aerial search on

The Indian Navy has rescued 132 people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabia Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast, an official said on Tuesday.The Navy on Tuesday morning deployed the P-8...

Chilean govt to lift COVID-19 quarantines in 14 communes

Santiago Chile, May 18 ANIXinhua Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris announced on Monday that COVID-19 quarantines in 14 communes in the country will be lifted after reporting improved infection indicators. The official detailed during a ...

Sandpaper Gate: Would be an interesting time when Warner writes book, says Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad has said that it would be interesting to see if David Warner decides to write a book on his career and if he includes the Sandpaper Gate episode in it once he stops playing cricket. Ever since Cameron Bancroft rev...

Cricket-Hussey returns to Australia after recovering from COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey returned to Australia on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, the Indian Premier League IPL team said. Chennai Chief Executive Kasi Viswanathan told PTI news agency that Hussey, who had been t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021