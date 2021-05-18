Left Menu

Taiwan mobilises diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots

She said that although vaccine purchases were the remit of Taiwan's health ministry, her office's role was to talk to the United States about speeding up those requests. Biden said the United States would send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 08:50 IST
Taiwan mobilises diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots

Taiwan is mobilising its diplomatic corps to secure a speedier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines - a quest that has become more urgent since a sudden rise in domestic cases on an island that has vaccinated less than 1% of its population. Taiwan has reported more than 700 new domestic infections during the past week, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally with the pandemic well under control.

Taiwan, a major semiconductor manufacturing hub, has only received about 300,000 shots so far for its more than 23 million people, all AstraZeneca Plc vaccines, and those are rapidly running out. In comments published on Tuesday by Taiwan's official Central News Agency, Taipei's top official in Washington said she was in talks with the United States for a share of the COVID-19 vaccine doses President Joe Biden plans to send abroad.

"We are in negotiations and striving for it," said Hsiao Bi-khim, the de facto Taiwanese ambassador to the United States. She said that although vaccine purchases were the remit of Taiwan's health ministry, her office's role was to talk to the United States about speeding up those requests.

Biden said the United States would send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June. A source briefed on the situation told Reuters the U.S. government had already been helping Taiwan coordinate with manufacturers to speed up deliveries.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is its most important international backer. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, speaking on Tuesday, said they hoped to provide domestically-developed vaccines before the end of July, and that more imported ones were on the way.

"Vaccines that we purchased through various channels will gradually arrive from overseas. Everyone, please don't be worried," she said. Taiwan has ordered 20 million doses, mostly from AstraZeneca but also from Moderna Inc, though global shortages have curtailed supplies.

Taiwan has said it also expected to get more than 1 million AstraZeneca shots via the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme for lower-income countries. A second source familiar with the matter said Taiwan's diplomats in Germany had been involved in talks with BioNTech SE .

Taiwan complained in February the firm had pulled out of a deal to sell it 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly because of Chinese pressure. BioNTech later said it did plan to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan. BioNTech declined to comment on the status of the talks.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry Spokeswomen Joanne Ou also declined to comment on details of getting vaccines. "We are making great efforts and trying through all means to get the qualified vaccines for our people and residents," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex, Nifty log best single-day gains in 7 weeks; banking shares steal limelight

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty registered their biggest single-session gains in about seven weeks on Monday as investor optimism returned amid a consistent drop in new COVID-19 cases in the country.The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 848.18 poi...

Cricket-'Sandpapergate' returns to haunt Australia

Three years after the infamous ball-tampering scandal plunged Australian cricket into crisis, Sandpapergate has reared its head again following a suggestion that responsibility for the affair might run deeper than the three players punished...

Apollo Tyres gets NABL accreditation for outdoor regulatory testing

Apollo Tyres on Monday said it has become the first manufacturer in the country to get accreditation from NABL for outdoor regulatory testing.The company has been accredited with ISOIEC 17025 for the wet grip and coast by noise tyre tests o...

Light rain likely in Delhi

Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.While the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021